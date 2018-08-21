Traditional burial for Annan

Former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan is expected to be given a special traditional burial and funeral rites by Manhyia in line with the highest traditional title bestowed on the International diplomat by the Asante Kingdom.

Annan who served two terms as the UN chief died last Saturday August 17, 2018 in a hospital at Bern, Switzerland, after a short illness. Ghana’s flags are from Monday flying at half-mast for a week across the country and in all of Ghana’s missions globally in his honour.

In recognition of his service to humanity, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II on Friday, August 16, 2002 conferred on Annan, the title ‘Busumuru’; the highest traditional title in the Asante Kingdom.

“I and the entire Ashanti state have decided to add your name to the Busumuru title because of your selflessness and contributions to humanity, and (promotion) of peace throughout the world,” Otumfuor said as he placed a symbolic gold necklace around Annan’s neck at a traditional gathering in August 2002, the AP reported.

Busumuru is the name of the golden sacred sword, the highest sword of office used by the Asantehene to swear allegiance to the Asante Kingdom. The sword can only be held by its custodian and the Asante King.

Annan is the first and only person in the Asante Kingdom to have held that title.