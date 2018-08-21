Nando's opens restaurant in Msasa

HARARE - Global restaurant chain, Nando’s, popular for its legendary flame-grilled peri-peri chicken, opened a new outlet in Msasa, Harare yesterday following a $700 000 investment.

The just-opened restaurant is the first of five Nando’s intends to open this year alone that will take its outlets to 13 by December.

Nando’s plans to open two restaurants in Harare (Sam Levy’s Village and Five Avenue) and one each in Gweru and Victoria Falls before year end.

“This $700 000 investment is just another stepping stone on our expansion within the country; an expansion that builds communities, provides jobs and of course brings our fiery, spicy, casa-cooked meals to the people.

“As Zimbabwe looks to our future, so do we at Nando’s, as we continue to keep providing opportunities for investment, employment and enjoyment.

“The opening of our tantalisingly new casa in Msasa is not only a celebratory event, it also comes at a turning point in the history of our country, where Nando’s remains committed to the potential outlook of Zimbabwe,” said Nando’s in a statement.

The restaurant chain added that its new restaurants are creating much-needed employment.

“As we launch in Msasa we now take our staff complement to 320 employees, and with future casas (restaurants) planned for Sam Levy’s Village, Five Avenue, Gweru and Victoria Falls by the end of the year (to close it out on 13 casas), our staff complement is set to rise to 435 people, who in turn support their families and communities.

“All this is just for this year, so what’s next? Without giving too much away, let’s us just say, there will be more fire, more spice and absolutely everything nice,” read the Nando’s statement, adding the expansion drive will also benefit local farmers.

“As we support local communities, we also support local farmers, who grow the famous Africa Bird’s Eye chili, the fundamental ingredient of the renowned Nando’s peri-peri flavour and fire,” Nando’s said.