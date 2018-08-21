Firm lands Bindura housing deal

BINDURA - Bindura municipality has handed over the running of Garikai Housing Scheme to a private firm.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the municipality said the collection of land value payments, including Value Added Tax (VAT), for the housing scheme will now be done by Mushayahembe Enterprises (Private) Limited.

This change has necessitated a meeting with stakeholders scheduled for September 1 in the mining and farming town.

“This notice also serves to advise beneficiaries that there will be a meeting on Saturday the 1st of September 2018 at Garikai shops starting from 10:00 am,” reads part of the notice.

“The purpose of this meeting is for Bindura Municipality and Mushayahembe representatives to interface with the beneficiaries and provide clarification on the new position with regards to land value payments, related obligations and processes. All beneficiaries are encouraged to attend.”