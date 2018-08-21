Eriza makes comeback

HARARE - Musician and dancer Lyn Magodo aka Lady Storm or simply Eriza is making a comeback to the showbiz with a birthday bash pencilled for City Sports Bar in the capital tomorrow.

She will be supported by all-female musicians inform of Jean Masters, Gonyeti, Sasha, Wanai, Faith Candy, Sarah Dee and Tendai Chimombe among others.

The ex-soldier has kept a low profile since early this year after she temporarily decamped to South Africa.

While in South Africa, Lady Storm stirred controversy over the paternity of her child Chloe.

She made headlines in local media when she denied Tinarwo Gotora, her long-time boyfriend, to be the father of Chloe.

It was reported that she was staying with another man.

However, she is back in the country and she is still in good books with Gotora.

Magodo became household name after featuring in Jah Prayzah’s video Eriza, off the blockbuster project Jerusarema, as a star dancer in school uniforms.

The development earned her moniker Eriza. Magodo has an album Ndisvikewo under her belt.