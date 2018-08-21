Chigumba disowns Twitter account

21 August 2018

HARARE - Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has distanced herself from a bogus Twitter account that is posting controversial updates in her name.

In a statement Chigumba said the Twitter account was bogus and created by individuals who sought to create confusion.

“Zec wishes to inform members of the public that the chairperson of the commission, Chigumba, does not have a twitter account,” Zec acting chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said.

“The purported account on Twitter attributed to her is fake and a fraudulent creation of unscrupulous elements meant to mislead the public. Zec urges the public to disregard any statements posted on the fake Twitter account.”

Chigumba has come under the spotlight following her announcement of Zimbabwe’s harmonised election results.

Zec came under fire after it cut President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win by a marginal 0,1 percent, but insisted the error was purely clerical.

Comments (1)

MDC hoodlums should stop abusing this brainy beauty!!!

Tinowaziwa - 21 August 2018

