Bosso reiterates club objective

HARARE - Highlanders still believe they are building a team that can compete and win trophies in the not so distant future following a nil all draw away to Nichrut at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

Bosso returned to premiership action at the weekend with a lucky escape against Nichrut at Ascot Stadium thanks to a penalty save by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda which gave them a point on the road.

Former Bosso son Rodrick Mutuma was brought down inside the box by MaClive Phiri but Themba Ndlovu failed to beat Sibanda from the resultant spot kick on the stroke of half time.

“The objective of the club is very clear; we are building a team that can compete and win trophies and championship in the next two years or so. This year is about preparation for the years that are coming, so I think we are on track,” Highlanders assistant Mandla Moyo said.

A three-week break affected their rhythm but Moyo said it is not an excuse.

“A point on the road, we can’t complain. In as much as we came here wanting to collect maximum points, we were a little bit sluggish in the first half…it was windy we couldn’t play our normal passing game…but I have to appreciate that during second half we came up maybe a changed team,” Moyo said.

“A little bit of a gear up creating some scoring opportunities, getting more corners than the first half but we were just unfortunate that we couldn’t get a goal. Again we were lucky they missed a penalty, a good save from Ariel Sibanda, a second one on the trot.

“Looking at the three weeks break that we were not active it can be a factor but it’s not an excuse because we have been training. I think this game can build to our game on Thursday. I’m sure by then we would be a little bit of a machine.”

Moyo added that they are not worried with the teams in the leading pack extending their lead while they keep dropping points.

“We are not racing anything, we want to take each game as it comes. We want to collect as much points as we want. A point on the road, we can’t complain but on the overall when the game started we got two forced substitutions…and it’s not easy for a coach to plan, it’s very difficult but the people we threw in . . . I think they did very well,” he said.