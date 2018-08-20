ZCC group debuts at City Sports Bar

HARARE - Zion Christian Church musical group ZCC Hakireni Stars will perform at jam session in the capital tonight courtesy of City Sports Bar.

The Obert Chari-led group is currently riding the crest with the video-song Mebo starring Chegutu-based 19-year-old beauty Petronella Kapeyapeya.

The group will share the stage with Talking Guitars, Cloud 9 Empire, King Gee, Twin Lions, T Makwikwi, Silver Diamond, Buhle, Moyondizvo, John Manyozo and King Tazvida.

Chari told this publication that he was equally shocked by the impact made by his music.

“I can’t thank God enough for this. I am still in shock. The song Mebo has all of a sudden become a talk of the town and I am so happy,” Chari said.

“I never market my music aggressively but to my surprise the song has since gone viral on all social media sites. My phone is inundated with complimentary messages.”

Chari has no problem with performing in a pub.

“I specialise on gospel and secular music hence there is no problem about me showcasing in a bar,” the Masvingo-born musician said.

The 31-year-old former Midlands State University student of African Languages has four albums under his belt to date titled Ngoma Yababa, Vaporofita Venhema, Mariyambutsa and Wanganela.

Apart from Kapeyapeya’s alluring looks, the song Mebo charmed many music loving people as it reflects the effects of the harsh economy on society.

“I came from a very humble background and this has inspired me a lot.” Mebo pictures a penniless man who lacked confidence in his super wife-to-be Mebo. His economic status eroded his confidence but the girl continued assuring him of her love.



