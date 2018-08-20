Unclaimed body at Marondera morgue

HARARE - Police have called on the public to go and identify an unclaimed body of a 40-year-old man in the Marondera Hospital Mortuary.

National police spokesperson Charity Charamba said: “The ZRP would like to appeal to members of the general public who may be missing their male relative to proceed to Marondera Hospital Mortuary and assist in identifying the body of an unknown male adult approximately 40 years old,” Charamba said.

“The body was found lying naked approximately 10 metres from the road at the 81km peg along Harare Nyamapanda highway near Zama Zama shops.

Efforts to locate the relatives have been fruitless.

“The deceased, who is slim built, light in complexion, clean shaven and about 1,8 metres tall had no identification particulars. A grey and black trousers and green canvas belt were found a few metres away from the body.

“The ZRP urges members of the public to always carry their particulars on person for easy identification in case of unforeseen mishaps.”