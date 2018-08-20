The worst is yet to come

HARARE - There has been so much political drama in the country in the last couple of years whose impact has not solely been confined to the political realm but has descended to pulverise Zimbabwe’s economy as well as the standard of living of the majority of the population.

Locating the genesis of this continuing drama in former president Robert Mugabe and his policies alone is defective. Of course, his uninterrupted iron-fisted 37-year rule — which only came to an end following a military intervention in November last year has to take the bulk of the flak. Mugabe failed to anoint a successor, stoking a long, brutal and nasty war over who would eventually take over from him among his top lieutenants.

The battles in the war to succeed Mugabe even included his once-powerful wife — Grace — who at one point looked set to land the country’s coveted job, until the military intervened.

During all this time, no one bothered to address the deteriorating economy of the country. It is no secret that Zimbabweans had been made to endure lives of misery since the dearth of their excitement with the advent of independence in 1980.

During despot Mugabe’s reign, Zimbabwe had become synonymous with a failed nation state. What with the catastrophic fall in the people’s standards of living for a sustained period during which the middle class was systematically eroded as the gap between the rich and the poor widened.

The country’s health delivery services started to fall dramatically ever since the growth registered following the rolling out of the Expanded ProgrammeImmunisation (EPI) in the early years of independence.

On the other hand, corruption was becoming more and more institutionalised while mismanagement of State-owned companies worsened. People lost jobs as hundreds of companies choked in the unfriendly operating environment. Cash shortages were the order of the day, especially during the hyperinflationary years of 2008-9, difficulties that have revisited the country today.

Contested elections have not been unusual in Zimbabwe, in the process producing toxic political terrains. This has led to wealthy nations — who drive processes at multi-lateral lending institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — denying the southern African nation budgetary support.

Where elections are contested, governments that emerge rarely get the requisite support of the people. The resultant uncertainty is not something positive for investors who would always want to be careful about where they put their money. Zimbabwe has been a victim of this for years now, something that has led to the continued haemorrhaging of the economy.

In elections that were held on July 30, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced that Zanu PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa had won the plebiscite after polling 50,8 percent of the vote while Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance came second with 44,3 percent. Chamisa has since challenged the result at the Constitutional Court, claiming that Zec manipulated the figures to favour Mnangagwa.

Besides this court action by the Chamisa, the post-election period had other key mishaps. The shooting of at least six people after the army was called in to quell post-election protests by alleged members of the MDC Alliance provided an antithesis to an otherwise peaceful election.