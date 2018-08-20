DeMbare edge ZPC

Dynamos...........................(0)1

ZPC Kariba.............................0

HARARE - Emmanuel Mandiranga’s faintest of touch from an Ocean Mushure free kick was enough to earn Dynamos maximum points against ZPC Kariba on their return to local Castle Larger Premiership following a three-week break.

The DeMbare forward found himself in the right place at the right time to give a slight touch on a Mushure goal-bound set piece on 55 minutes.

Following a long break, DeMbare players seemed to be lacking match fitness and had to rely wholly on delaying tactics after opening the lead in the second half.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa said he could not have asked for more other than three points.

“I think this is our first win from four starts in the second half (of the season) and I think we are happy we collected three points but it wasn’t easy…the difference between the two teams was the goal that was scored,” Mutasa said after the match.

“Ironically when you look at myself turning 51 and today it was another birthday for the team manager Chihoro and these youngsters were aware of that and so we couldn’t have asked for more another than the three points.”

The return of captain Mushure and showman Denver Mukamba gave Dynamos the impetus they needed with the former marshalling the defence while the later was making clever runs up front much to the delight of Mutasa.

“Obviously, when you look at the experience that they have (Mushure and Mukamba) I think even the shift that they gave today it was needed from our side,” Mutasa added.

“You know when you are not winning it’s difficult to psyche the youngsters but when they get a win they get motivated. We hope they will keep their feet on the ground and keep working.”

ZPC coach Godfrey Tamirepi was disappointed with the result.

“We had actually a slow start to the game and that allowed Dynamos to come back in control. The first 25 minutes they were much in control, they created a few chances.

The biggest challenge that we had was that we couldn’t keep the ball and we were too slow,” Tamirepi said.

“Our movement on and off the ball was not good enough hence Dynamos were in control and created those few chances that were saved by the goalkeeper.

“Once again we were very fortunate to go to half time nil all but all the same we came back, we lost a bit of concentration our marking was terrible as evidenced by the goal they scored.”

Dynamos started the better of the two sides with Mukamba’s defence splitting pass intended for Quality Kangadzi forcing ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya off his line to intercept it for a throw in after 10 minutes.

Mawaya was called in action eight minutes later to deny Mukamba with a leg save from a Kangadzi square ball and in the 20th minute defensive midfielder Gift Saunyama’s volley inside the box from a Mushure free kick on the right went straight into the hands of an alert Mawaya.

ZPC Kariba tasted DeMbare goalie Simbarashe Chinani with a David Temwanjera chested effort from a Boid Mutukure free kick after 24 minutes.

Mukamba’s dominance in the first continued and after 33 minutes his neatly curled free kick near the left corner flag ricocheted off the cross bar and back into play before ZPC defenders cleared the ball into safety.

The last nine minutes of the opening half belonged to Kariba with striker Tawanda Nyamandwe missing with only keeper to beat in the 36th minute although it appeared he was being pulled down by Dynamos defender Marshall Machazane inside the box.

And with a minute to the break defender Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe forced Chinani into a fine save. With no one hitting the back of the net the match went for the breather tied at nil-all.

Dynamos once again started the half on the offensive and after 51 minutes Kangadzi’s headed against a ZPC defender from another raid at the visitor’s goal.

Four minutes later the goal finally came from a Mushure free kick after Daniel Chakupe fouled Peace Makaha inside their own half. Mushure stepped up and curled the ball into the far right corner of Mawaya with Mandiranga getting a light touch.

Dynamos second half substitute Tawanda Macheke almost provided an assist with his first touch when he worked his into ZPC’s goal area from the left flank, squared a pass to Bret Amidu who uncharacteristically shot over the bar unmarked inside the box after 61 minutes.

On 72 minutes ZPC’ Moses Demere failed to get his head in line with the ball from a Kunyarimwe corner kick while Mukamba shot wide from a DeMbare stoppage time counter that saw Mushure’s clearance falling on him, beat his marker but could not direct his shot at goal.

Teams:

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Peace Makaha, Ocean Mushure, Marshall Machazane, Godfrey Mukambi, Blesisng Moyo, Gift Saunyama, Bret Amidu (Jimmy Tigere 75mins), Quality Kangadzi (Tawanda Macheke 60mins), Emmanuel Mandiranga (Panashe Mutasa 85mins).

ZPC Kariba: Takabva Mawaya, Boid Mutukure, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Ian Nekati, Sylvester Appiah, Tawanda Munyanduri (Francisco Zekumbawira 70mins), Daniel Chakupe (Talent Chamboko 62mins), Moses Demera, Bornface Zuberi, Tawanda Nyamandwe (Samuel Makawa 82mins), David Temwanjera.