Byo Chiefs dismiss Harare City

Bulawayo Chiefs.............(1) 1

Harare City..........................0



BULAWAYO - A solitary goal by Stanley Ngala was all Bulawayo Chiefs needed to beat Harare City in a tightly-contested Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match yesterday.

Ngala netted Chiefs’ goal 10 minutes before the break after taking advantage of a stray pass from Harare City before unleashing a scorcher from 35 metres to beat Maxwell Nyamupanedengu in goal for City.

After the match Bulawayo City coach Garthly Chipuka thought they were tactically better than their opponents.

“Basically we were technically and tactically better. Our tactics beat theirs. This was a very important win. The best we were hoping for was a draw and we surpassed our expectations. Playing against Mark (Harrison) is difficult because he is tactically shrewd; we had to be at our best to bit him.”

His opposite number Mark Harrison believed they never did enough to get a positive result.

“In the entire 90 minutes we didn’t do enough to win. In the second half we had the ball but we didn’t create anything. We gave away a silly goal. In the end I don’t think we showed enough fight to win the game,” Harrison said. “We looked like we didn’t have that zeal, we looked like we were just content to get through the game instead of giving a little bit extra to win the match.”

The match started evenly balanced with play concentrated in midfield and there was little goal-mouth action in the early stages.

Chiefs scored their goal through Ngala after 35 minutes beating Nyamupanedengu.

In the second half play started to swing from one end to other but City had an upper hand in terms of ball possession.

They tried to create some scoring opportunities but it was all in vain as they found Chiefs’ defence resolute.