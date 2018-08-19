Thokozile Mathuthu burial today

HARARE - Former Zanu PF women’s league deputy secretary Thokozile Mathuthu who died on Monday will be buried today at the National Heroes Acre.

Mathuthu was born on March 26, 1957 in Bulawayo and she became active politically in the 1970s.

Between 1975 and 1978, she was a committee member of the Zapu youth wing and assisted combatants operating in the Tinde and Kamativi areas.

At independence, she was a committee member of the Zapu women’s wing between 1980 and 1982 and later rose to become deputy chairperson of the same wing in Nengasha District, Hwange.

She was also involved in the integration committees during talks between Zanu and Zapu Mathuthu served in former president Robert Mugabe’s government as deputy minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

Her service was short lived as the military intervention which led to a soft coup against Mugabe in November last year ushered in President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mathuthu was seen as a close ally of Mugabe and part of the Generation 40 faction.