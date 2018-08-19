Hearing date set for NetOne CEO

HARARE - NetOne has served its suspended chief executive officer (CEO) Lazarus Muchenje with disciplinary charges relating to alleged misconduct during his tenure.

Muchenje is due to appear before a disciplinary Tribunal on Tuesday.

He was suspended without benefits two weeks ago barely 24 hours after filing an urgent High Court chamber application seeking to sue ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira, the parastatal’s board members and nine executives he had fired for allegedly flouting corporate governance rules.

In the application, Muchenje also sued the President Office’s and its chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.

Muchenje, a former Vodacom executive who was appointed NetOne CEO on April 1, 2018, declined to comment about his suspension or hearing.

He took over from Brian Mutandiro who had been acting since June 2016 after the then CEO Reward Kangai was suspended.

Prior to his appointment, Muchenje was CEO of Intarget Group since 2014.

Before joining Intarget, he was CEO of FirstRand Bank Celpay International BV between 2005 and 2013.

Other positions he has held include executive head of sales for Vodacom South Africa and founding finance director of the company in the Democratic Republic of Congo.