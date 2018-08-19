Bloggers market Zim's prime tourist resorts

HARARE - Zimbabweans have taken it upon themselves to change the narrative and market Zimbabwe’s beauty.

Bloggers feel tourism players are not doing enough to sell Zimbabwe as a tourism destination.

Citizens are now using their blogs, vlogs and social media accounts to highlight the country’s gems, including those that are not that popular.

Some are even going further, teaming up with counterparts from other African countries to create a tourism database, making it easy for travellers to access information on prime local destinations and other necessary information.

Jerry Haas, a writer, avid traveller as well as bush pilot according to his Twitter bio, said there is need for creativity in marketing Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is not short of brand ambassadors. @ZtaUpdates must identify them and bring them down for sponsored holidays & have them endorse the destination. @GameOfThrones has 2 ‘Zimbabweans’ in it who will be huge endorsements for #ZimTourism #SirDavos & #SalladhorSaan,” he wrote “Regarding @liamcunningham1 @ZtaUpdates can start his holiday at the Hurungwe Safari Park where he worked in the 80s. Then Mana Pools, Kariba, Eastern Highlands, Bulawayo and end with Victoria Falls. Get @BBCTravelShow to follow him around during his stay.”

“#Msamati was educated @PE @ @UZ. @ZtaUpdates can start his holiday with a lecture at the university school of art before going to Eastern Highlands, Bumi Hills, Low Veld, Hwange and Victoria Falls. Get @CNNAfrica #AfricanVoices document his holiday #GameOfThrones.”

Apart from the twitter accounts that have dedicated themselves to show Zimbabwe’s beauty as well as travellers who are just marketing Zimbabwe, software engineer Freeman Chari. He said his next project would be creating a tourism database.

“Last few weeks have been crazy but satisfying. Quit my senior software engineering job at Enova, joined up with a ragtag group of really smart folks at @Pachedu2018 and we been eating numbers for free. Time for me to pursue a new venture, building a tourism search engine for Africa #huyai,” @freemanchari wrote.

While the main focus for the tourism sector has been the already established destinations, the Twitter nation is all about discovering Zimbabwe.

Among the places that have been highlighted are Mtarazi Falls in the Eastern Highlands, where the skyline (zipline) and the skywalk are trending as must-do activities.

There is also Mutorashanga Pool in Mutorashanga where diving has become a popular sport.