Zim Cossasa team in camp

BULAWAYO - The Confederations of School Sport Association of Southern Africa (Cossasa) team commenced camp in Bulawayo for the games scheduled for Namibia.

Team Zimbabwe comprising squads from different sporting disciplines went in to camp on Wednesday to prepare for the games to be hosted by Namibia next week.

According to acting president of National Association of School Heads (Nash) Athur Maphosa, Northlea and Eveline High Schools in Bulawayo are hosting the athletes and there has been significant progress in their preparations.

“We are very happy with the progress that has happened so far. The facilities at both venues and the accommodation are okay for our athletes.

“The courts we are using are up to the required standards and we are leaving no stone unturned in our preparations,” Maphosa told the Daily News.

“Of course we would have loved to have more time in camp but we will do our best with the time we have. Northlea and Eveline have provided us with accommodation and training facilities. I can safely say so far so good.”

Maphosa, however, said they could not take everyone who qualified and they had to drop some disciplines due to financial challenges.

“It is unfortunate that we have financial challenges and we are forced to leave out some of the disciplines. It was my wish that we take everyone who qualified to Namibia but presently we can’t due to financial constraints,” he added.

“It was very difficult for us to choose which disciplines to drop as you know we treat these athletes and disciplines the same.

“It really pains me to be leaving behind some athletes who qualified but we have to plan according to our financial status.”

The Zimbabwe Cossasa team is set to leave for Namibia next Monday.