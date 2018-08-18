VFAPU golf tourney generates interest

HARARE - The Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit’s (Vfapu) Annual Fundraising Golf Day set for Harare on September 21, has generated a lot of interest with many teams confirming their participation with businesses and individuals raising their hands to partner in the conservation of Zimbabwe’s wildlife.

Vfapu head of operations Charles Brightman has confirmed that there is still an opportunity for other players to join.

At least $24 972 was raised at last year’s event held at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club.

“The annual Vfapu Golf Day is such an important event, providing necessary funds and support for the unit, and we look forward to seeing all the teams on the course soon,” Brightman said.

“Our supported operations last year produced positive results, where a total of 245 poachers were apprehended, and we were able to save a buffalo, a giraffe and several warthogs injured by poaching activities. Vfapu was also instrumental in saving a pangolin from poachers, which was rescued after an under-cover operation.”

Vfapu which works in support of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, operates around Victoria Falls, and has 17 scouts patrolling seven days a week.

Since its establishment in 1999, the unit has arrested 734 hardened poachers, removed more than 22 300 wire snares and 224 mammals injured by snares have been treated and released back into the wild.