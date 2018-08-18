Typhoid claims 10 lives

GWERU - Ten people have reportedly died since the outbreak of typhoid in Gweru last week, although this could not be confirmed by officials in the City of Progress.

Four hundred recorded cases of the waterborne disease have been treated so far.

Efforts to get a comment from town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza, were fruitless as she was not answering her mobile phone, which she later switched off.

The outbreak is being blamed on a contaminated borehole in Mkoba 20, which has since been decommissioned.

City fathers warned residents last week to be weary of the water they ingest after the disease was detected.

Gwatipedza was quoted saying council clinics had been converted to centres where those exhibiting diarrhoeal diseases can approach for treatment.

“Council has set up a treatment camp at Mkoba Council poly clinic where screening and treatment will be done for free. In order to decongest Midlands Private Hospital, council has made available for admission Mkoba 1 Clinic,” she said.

Community Water Alliance (CWA) has said that government should seriously consider increasing the health and local government budget allocation to legal stipulations.