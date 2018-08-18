Spotlight on Zvirekwi

HARARE - All the spotlight will be on CAPS United skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi and Herentals’ forward Tafadzwa Chitukutuku when the Students host CAPS United in a potential Castle Lager Premier Soccer League thriller at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

Zvirekwi has punched above his weight displaying a rich vein of form since his return from a horrific accident that claimed part of his left hand.

Last weekend the former Warriors right back led from the front guiding CAPS United to a 1-0 win over army side Black Rhinos scoring the all-important goal in the third minute.

Despite getting an early goal, Zvirekwi was a thorn in the Rhinos defence as he made numerous deadly raids at Rhinos’ goal but his fellow strikers failed to turn those raids into goals.

A day later, Herentals were in action against Yadah and trailing by two goals after 90 minutes.

It needed the heroics of second half substitute Chitukutuku who scored a stoppage time brace to salvage a hard-fought point for the Students.

Buju, as his peers call him, benefitted from the benevolence of ageless Innocent Benza; who provided him with the assists.

CAPS United are in fourth place, tied on 35 points with Highlanders on fifth position but the Bulawayo giants have got a game in hand. New boys Herentals playing in only their maiden premiership season are on number 10 with 26 points as they continue with their quest for survival against CAPS this afternoon.

Herentals coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva said his charges are motivated by the events of last Sunday in which they snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat from Yadah.

“The situation has been very encouraging. The guys are very spirited looking at the way they recovered after conceding two goals against Yadah. It made us believe in a lot of things and they are now in a position to believe that it’s not over until it’s over,” Mutiwekuziva told the Daily News yesterday.

Lloyd Chitembwe, CAPS United coach said Zvirekwi is only doing what is expected of a player of his calibre and believes they are not yet in a position they want to be as far as the league is concerned.

“He’s (Zvirekwi) an excellent player, great football qualities; I don’t expect him to do anything less than he did (against Rhinos). He has been great ever since his rehabilitation days soon after the horrific accident he has been excellent.

“ He’s one guy who has done so much in terms of motivating and pushing the rest of the team and it’s amazing what the boy is doing and it justifies his level of mental aptitude so I’m very happy for him,” Chitembwe said.