Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies

BERN - Former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan has died at a hospital in the Swiss capital, Bern, after a brief illness.

The 80-year-old served as the seventh UN chief for almost 10 years from 1997 to 2006 and was awarded a Nobel Prize in 2001, which he shared with the UN.

A statement shared by his Twitter account on Saturday described Annan as a "global statesman and deeply committed internationalist".

"During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law," the statement read.

"Kofi Annan was a son of Ghana and felt a special responsibility towards Africa," it continued.

Current UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Annan was "a guiding force for good".

"It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing.

"In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination."