Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies

Aljazeera  •  18 August 2018 12:52PM  •  1 comment

BERN - Former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan has died at a hospital in the Swiss capital, Bern, after a brief illness.

The 80-year-old served as the seventh UN chief for almost 10 years from 1997 to 2006 and was awarded a Nobel Prize in 2001, which he shared with the UN.

A statement shared by his Twitter account on Saturday described Annan as a "global statesman and deeply committed internationalist".

"During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law," the statement read.

"Kofi Annan was a son of Ghana and felt a special responsibility towards Africa," it continued.

Current UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Annan was "a guiding force for good".

"It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing.

"In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination."

Comments (1)

Last time I saw him was when he addressed people in Zim prio to elections. As an an experienced elder in conflict resolution I read his message to mean that in this world there exists no perfection in any system driven by people. His advice (it seemed to me) was Zimbabweans you have suffered for too long. Therefore use this opportunity afforded by the sacking of dictator Mugabe to re-build your country. It was a clear message as far as I am corcerned. Here are the facts: Zanu-PF under the leadership of Mugabe ruined Zimbabwe. There is no appetite by the so-called new dispensation (infact new Zanu-PF) to recover what the country has been robbed of. Thus why we are told let bygones be bygones. Neither is there such a plan from the opposition for such action. Instead the opposition leadership will be content with chairs in offices, that`s all. But we have only one opportunity as a country. To put pressure on whoever is leading the country to do things differently for the sake of us all. Fighting among ourselves only help to expose us to foreign interference. Right away I see vultures circling above our country scanning for any chance to make us fight and destroy each other so that they confortably feast on our country. If we are remain in a slumber we will wake up one day to see no country for our kids.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 18 August 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media