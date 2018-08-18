Despite rejection, Dube won't let go

BULAWAYO - Former Makokoba legislator Tshinga Dube will not abandon Makokoba constituency despite his emphatic defeat to MDC Alliance’s James Sithole.

Dube had in 2008 and 2015 tried his luck to wrest the Makokoba seat from the MDC, without success.

He finally broke the jinx in 2015 after he won the seat through a by-election, boycotted by the MDC.

Dube admits that it was painful for him to lose the seat a fortnight ago, but refused to blame anyone for the loss, preferring to say he will maintain his philanthropic work in the constituency.

The cattle rancher has invested a lot in the constituency, making constant donations to the needy as well as hosting numerous health expos.

“I have Makokoba constituency at heart, and despite the election outcome, I have no plans of abandoning the constituency, this is more of my second home,” Dube said.

“People made their decision and it’s something that I can’t change now but remember in the past few years we had started several projects to assist people there

“Those were projects for the benefit of the community, and plans are that we should continue with them.

“I remain available at any given time despite them voting otherwise,” he said.

The former War Veterans minister said he was a seasoned politician who will not join the league of those who harbour grudges.

“MDC has been in charge before and has done nothing for the people, but well, we are not bad losers and we stand ready to assist those in need in the constituency wherever possible,” said the founder of the Tshinga J Dube Foundation.