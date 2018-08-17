Zanu PF women mourn Mathuthu

HARARE - The Zanu PF women’s league has conveyed its condolences to the Mathuthu family on the passing on of former deputy Information minister Thokozile Mathuthu at the age of 61.

In a statement, the wing’s secretary Mabel Chinomona said Mathuthu was a hardworking and dedicated cadre who played a pivotal role during and after the liberation struggle.

She said Mathuthu dedicated her entire life and gave her all for the political and socio-economic development of Zimbabwe.

“…she was our pillar of strength, a source of inspiration, a reservoir of knowledge, experience and adviser par excellence,” said Chinomona, adding that they were deeply saddened by her untimely death.

Mathuthu was born on March 26, 1957 in Bulawayo and she became active politically in the 1970s.

Between 1975 and 1978, she was a committee member of the Zapu youth wing and assisted combatants operating in the Tinde and Kamativi areas.

At independence, she was a committee member of the Zapu women’s wing between 1980 and 1982 and later rose to become deputy chairperson of the same wing in Nengasha District, Hwange.

She was also involved in the integration committees during talks between Zanu and Zapu.