United States cranks up pressure on Mnangagwa

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  17 August 2018 9:47AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - United States President Donald Trump’s administration is ratcheting up pressure on embattled President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa by demanding that he institutes a transparent and credible investigation into the August 1 killing of at least six protesters in Harare.

Speaking after meeting Mnangagwa in the capital on Wednesday, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols, said Washington was greatly disturbed by reports of violence and the death of six people.

