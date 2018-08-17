Smart Park experiencing technical problems

HARARE - The Harare City Council (HCC) is experiencing technical glitches with its prepaid electronic personal parking meters, otherwise known as Smart Park.

According to City Parking, HCC’s parking venture, the technical challenges have affected the reloading of the meters, prompting it to advise motorists to use prepaid cards until the problem has been rectified.

“However, City Parking has prepaid parking cards that motorists can use as an alternative. Prepaid cards have payment options for 15 minutes, 30 minutes or one hour parking durations,” reads part of the notice issued yesterday.

“There is no paperwork or waiting period; you just pay $10 for the card, $5 of which being initial parking credit, and your card is issued ready to transact.”

Introduced in 2015, Smart Park replaced parking discs and eliminated the use of cash at parking bays.

Smart Park is a small palm-size device which is preloaded with units equivalent to one’s prepaid parking time and is attached to the front driver side window for parking inspection.

It is identical to the EasyPark model used in the United States although City Parking claims this is the first time it is being used on the African continent.