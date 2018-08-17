Ndlovu demands results at Byo City

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo City caretaker coach Bekithemba Ndlovu has summoned his players to man up and start winning games if they are to remain in top flight league come end of season.

Bulawayo City lost their last league match to log leaders FC Platinum 0-1 at home despite a spirited performance.

They travel to Harare to face a wounded Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow. Rhinos also lost their last match against CAPS United 0-1.

“Now it’s not about a good show and good performances. What we need are just results. For us to achieve the results it would take a lot of hard work and determination,” Ndlovu said.

“The chances we create when we are playing, we just need to convert them. Goals win games. We also need to concentrate throughout the match.”

Speaking of their match on Saturday, Ndlovu said they were ready for the army side.

“I think after a decent show against FC Platinum, the spirit in camp is still high and we are looking forward to that match,” he said.

“We need to win games. Black Rhinos are a good physical side. Come Saturday we will be ready for them. We are going to Harare to try and get a positive result.”

The former Zimbabwe international is adamant that his team will not be relegated come end of season despite being in the relegation zone with 13 matches left to play in the season.

“Everyone can think we will be relegated, its fine. We still have the belief of staying in the top flight league.

“We believe in each other, in our players and in what we do. We believe we will survive relegation come end of the season,” said Ndlovu.

“We just need to start winning our matches and we will definitely survive. I think God is in control and with God nothing is impossible. I think we are still in it.”