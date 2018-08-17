Muzarabani quits Zim Cricket

HARARE - Rising Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani has quit international cricket for an England County Cricket deal automatically ruling himself out of the country’s tours of South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.

The 21-year-old seamer from Rising Stars is understood to have signed a three-year contract with Northamptonshire joining in the footsteps of local cricketers Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis who had similar arrangements before they finally came back to play for Zimbabwe last year.

ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga confirmed Muzarabani’s departure in a press release yesterday.

“Muzarabani has played one Test, 18 One Day Internationals and six Twenty20 Internationals for Zimbabwe. ZC wishes him well in his latest endeavours,” wrote Majonga.

Muzarabani also bade the association and fellow team mates farewell wishing them well.

“I wish my former team mates and ZC all the very best for the future. I have been honoured to represent my country but feel this is an appropriate time for me to pursue other challenges both personally and professionally,” said Muzarabani.

Muzarabani’s exit comes at a time their staff and players have struggled to get their payments, both salaries and match fees in the case of players until the intervention of the International Cricket Council who availed the funds early this month through a controlled financial programme.

ZC in turn have revealed a massive.

“ZC is reviewing its cricket structure and financial strategy due to the need to radically reduce expenses across the board to ensure the sustainability of this great game. This strategic planning process is under way and needs to incorporate plans to ensure that the competitiveness and strength of domestic cricket and the high performance cricket pathway is at least maintained. Not an easy task,” Majonga said.

“Strong measures are required to make this a reality. With the above in mind, ZC will not be renewing almost all staff contracts which conclude on 31 August 2018.

“The domestic season will start in November and the staff complement required will by that time have been defined and agreed to suit the ZC cricket strategic direction. These are tough times and tough decisions are required to preserve cricket in Zimbabwe.”