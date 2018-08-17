Million pads raffle on August 24

HARARE - The Harare City Junior Council (HCJC), in association with the One-Soul Foundation will conduct the draw for the Million Pads Campaign Raffle on Friday next week at Town House at 10:00hrs.

The initiative is meant to raise awareness as well as providing sanitary wear in rural and urban settings.

Event organisers have been busy selling raffle tickets to members of the public, where proceeds would be used to purchase sanitary wear for vulnerable groups.

“We decided to have this draw in August, as it is women’s month, and this initiative is set to promote the rights and necessities of all women,” prospective junior councillor, Waheed Adam said in a statement.

“The turnout in terms of support through raffle ticket purchases has been astounding, judging from the tickets that were bought to actual sanitary pads donated. The HCJC was humbled to have so many Zimbabweans take part in this initiative wholeheartedly”.

Anyone who bought a raffle ticket is invited to come.

The prizes include a four-plate gas cooker (grand prize); other electrical appliances, fuel coupons and airtime vouchers, just to name a few.

