Chamisa appeal hearing on Wed

HARARE - MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s election petition, challenging results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has been set down for hearing next week Wednesday.

Chamisa, who is disputing Zec’s declaration of Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the July 30 presidential election in the Constitutional Court (Con-Court), has now been directed to file his answering affidavit and heads of argument by 12 noon on Saturday.

At the same time, President-elect Mnangagwa has been given up to 10am on Monday to file his heads of argument.

Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda confirmed the development on his Twitter account yesterday.

“President Nelson Chamisa’s @nelsonchamisa court application to be heard on the 22nd of August 2018 at 10:00am. The evidence is overwhelming and victory is certain.

Numbers don’t lie, so the President-Elect @nelsonchamisa looks forward to this day,” he said.

The hearing is likely to be beamed live on television following an application for such a provision.

Chamisa’s Con-Court application is challenging the presidential election results announced by Zec, declaring Mnangagwa won with 50,8 percent of the vote.

The MDC Alliance leader, who got 44,3 percent, argues that the results are fake.