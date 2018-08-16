ZimRights bemoans retributions

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) yesterday said it has noted with concern the rise in cases of political retribution after last month’s synchronised elections.

ZimRights said the vengeance involves arson targeted at the homes of opposition supporters, especially in rural areas.

This follows the increase in reports where opposition MDC Alliance supporters and polling agents have had their homes and property burnt.

“Equally, disturbing is, despite these cases having been widely reported including in the press, is the lack of response from the political leaders, especially the ruling party whose supporters are allegedly perpetrating the human rights violations,” said ZimRights.

“These actions fly in the face of the peace pledges that the leadership committed to ahead of the elections and generally make sustainable efforts at long-term national peace and reconciliation efforts difficult in the country”.

ZimRights called upon President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, his government and the law enforcement institutions to publicly condemn the acts of retribution.

While the electoral campaigns were relatively peaceful, the aftermath of the July 30 polls has seen cases of political recriminations rising throughout the country.