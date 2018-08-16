Zim, India to co-organise festival

HARARE - The government and Indian Embassy in Harare will jointly run this year’s edition of “India in the Sunshine City Festival” which will run in the Zimbabwean capital between September 6 and 16 in a bid to make the event more widely accepted by the locals.

The annual India in the Sunshine City Cultural Festival brings to Harare top Indian artistes from genres such as music, theatre, dance, comedy, food and yoga.

Speaking during the 72nd Independence Day of India Celebrations in Harare yesterday, the giant South Asian country’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rungsung Masakui, said collaboration between the two countries will make the festival a strong brand.

“The reason the Government of Zimbabwe has come on board is to make the festival more sustainable, mainstream it and make it bigger…it will be jointly owned by the Government of Zimbabwe and the Government of India,” said Masakui.

He added that the grand opening of the third edition of the festival will be organised in collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Tourism and Hospitality Industry as well as Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture ministries.

“The grand opening will be held in collaboration with the government of Zimbabwe. We are very open and ready to change the name of the festival from India in the Sunshine City Festival to India- Zimbabwe Friendship Festival to make the event more sustainable,” said the Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe.

According to Masakui, one of the highlights of this year’s festival will be a performance by a top Indian band called Indian Ocean which is widely recognised as the pioneer of fusion rock genre in that country.

At the 72nd India Independence Day celebrations, Masakui also invited Zimbabweans to take part in a quiz on India featuring participants from all over the world.

“There is a quiz competition that will be running about ‘Know India’.

This is going to culminate in the fourth round that will be held in (Indian City) Varanasi.

“Zimbabwe has been allotted 30 slots. I request people between 15 and 35 to register online. There will be four rounds with the fourth one being held in Varanasi, fully sponsored by the Government of India,” he said.