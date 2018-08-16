Sarah Dee gives fresh impetus to China Chemadzimai

HARARE - The Razzle Night Club has given fresh impetus to its China Chemadzimai with a celebrity mistress of ceremonies (MC) full of passion, energy and life!

The vivacious Sarah Dee, an entertaining MC with passion and presence — has boosted the enthusiastic fan base at The Razzle every Thursday night.

Sporting a killer sound, an impressive roster of Deejaying talent with the most exciting spinners in the country, Razzle has emerged as dance music’s premier club brand in the Harare CBD.

This is a pub full of bustling babes, bass-filled tunes shaking the dance floor, and lights that make every person look great.

The weekly China Chemadzimai, now hosted by the imposing Sarah Dee, has given attendees the over-the-top social and sensory experience that the Liz Hotel-housed pub can offer.

The Razzle has become a bastion of disco’s entertainment in Harare’s CBD and established the modern dance club’s DJ-focused format with legendary resident DJs Milton Mix, Shy Guy Joe and Diva Dolla.

This stellar trio of DJs has an uncanny ability to read the crowd and keep them moving.

This pub has emerged as a significant stop on the Thursday night touring circuit, in no small part due to the iconic and vivacious former model and musician host, Sarah Dee, who has customised her set to exceed attendees’ needs and expectations.

Crowd captivator Sarah Dee is giving the China Chemadzimai occasion that elusive edge which guarantees to insure the programme against the risk of being ordinary!

Offering a truly personalised service, Sarah Dee starts each engagement with her on-point swag — she has an innate sense of style — then pre-event consultation, making sure she fully understands her audience made up largely of ladies and the guys out for a drink, then using her special blend of professionalism, vibrancy and wit to craft her audience presentation to truly light up the pub!

China Chemadzimai with Sarah Dee is packed with “crowd energisers”, witty anecdotes and real-time audience interaction. She is a multi-skilled presenter, who keeps the event fresh and fabulous, with dance competition for ladies, drinking races, and modelling competitions. And Sarah Dee offers sharp execution, real-world relevance and passion to burn!

The Razzle has blossomed into a trend-setting mega club that is a must visit pub for any discerning pub freak.

This seminal venue situated corner Robert Mugabe and Julius Nyerere is now a key component of Harare’s nightlife empire.

Sarah Dee is helping the pub earn accolades for its unheralded China Chemadzimai party every Thursday.

This is a pub to visit for those keen to listen to new music and club bangers across genres.

The Razzle’s name has become synonymous with its famous daily parties which has made it a party powerhouse.

The key highlights are the Wednesday Gents Party, Thursday’s China Chemadzimai, Friday Night Jam and the Saturday Night Party.

Harare’s party scene can’t be mentioned without this cherished venue, which boasts nightclub lighting comprising moving head lights, a combination of spots, beams or washes focused over the dance floor which takes the crowd’s experience over the top. And the Thursday nights are packed with beautiful, confident, attractive, sexy and scantily clad women, dressed in very sexy, revealing clothes wearing anything from tight pants to skirts with high boots, to halter tops or button-down blouse, dancing seductively. It’s a place to be tonight, and indeed every Thursday night.