Ex-Zanu PF official to lose house

STAFF REPORTER  •  16 August 2018 2:41PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Former Zanu PF member Noah Mangondo is set to lose a house after failing to pay money owed to Agribank.

According to a notice published by Choruma Marias Valuation and Estates Executives (Private) Limited yesterday, Agribank has instructed the auction of Mangondo’s property to service an unspecified debt.

“Duly instructed by Agribank of Zimbabwe Limited, we have on offer the following immovable properties for sale by public auction: on 24th August 2018 at Raylton Sports Club, Fifth Street and George Silundika Avenue…,” the notice reads.

The notice further showed that Mangondo is set to lose his property measuring 1, 8362 hectares in Harare.

“The defendant’s right and interest in certain piece of land situate in the district of Salisbury called Stand 18135 Harare Township measuring 1, 8362 hectares.

Improvements: incomplete sprawling three story house, 12 bedrooms, nine en-suite, four lounges, dining, three kitchens, scullery, hall, triple garage, four porches, three lobbies, playing room, games room, gym, gazebo, domestic quarters, triple garage, borehole shelter, walled,” the notice also reads.

