ZC braces for tough times

HARARE - Anguish is expected to ensue as struggling Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have confirmed a massive restructuring exercise that will see almost all staff contracts ending this month not being renewed owing to financial constraints.

ZC hit rock bottom after they failed to pay staff salaries and the senior men national team players in recent months resulting in a boycott from selection by some of the senior players subsequently missing the Twenty20 triangular series against Australia and Pakistan as well as the five-match ODI days against the latter in Bulawayo last month.

“ZC is reviewing its cricket structure and financial strategy due to the need to radically reduce expenses across the board to ensure the sustainability of this great game.

“This strategic planning process is under way and needs to incorporate plans to ensure that the competitiveness and strength of domestic cricket and the high performance cricket pathway is at least maintained. Not an easy task,” ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga said in a statement.

“Strong measures are required to make this a reality. With the above in mind, ZC will not be renewing almost all staff contracts which conclude on 31 August 2018.

“It needs to be noted that the national men and women player contracts are being reviewed and will be agreed next week.

“The domestic season will start in November and the staff complement required will by that time have been defined and agreed on to suit the ZC’s strategic direction.

These are tough times and tough decisions are required to preserve cricket in Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, the senior men’s national team is set to tour South Africa for a limited overs series comprising three One Day Internationals and three T20s beginning September 30 and ending October 14.

After the series Zimbabwe are expected to arrive in Bangladesh two days later for a tour that includes ODIs and a two-match Test series.

The locals’ are scheduled to arrive in the subcontinent on October 16 and depart 30 days later on November 16.