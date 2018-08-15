Zanu PF to file opposing papers

HARARE - ZANU PF will today file its opposing papers at the Constitutional Court (Con-Court), following an application by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, in which he is challenging the outcome of the July 30 presidential election.

Chamisa filed his petition last Friday, challenging Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win.

Zanu PF secretary of legal affairs Paul Mangwana told the Daily News yesterday that their papers were ready and would be filed today.

This comes after they had unsuccessfully approached the court seeking to file the papers on Monday, which was a Heroes Day holiday.

“The court is opening tomorrow (today) morning and that is when we will file our papers,” Mangwana said.

On August 3, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) announced that Mnangagwa had won with 50, 8 percent of the votes, while Chamisa got 44, 3 percent.

In his affidavit challenging the result, Chamisa claims that the recently-held harmonised elections were held under circumstances where Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF disregarded the Electoral Act and the Constitution by blatantly violating people’s rights, vote buying, intimidation and harassment of opposition party supporters.

He also alleges that Zec was biased towards the ruling party and did not sanction Zanu PF or its candidates who were openly violating the Electoral Act through vote buying.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF’s youth league chairperson Pupurai Togarepi has vowed to defend Mnangagwa’s victory, saying the MDC Alliance cannot hold the nation at ransom.

“The MDC Alliance must stop forthwith holding the nation at ransom,” fumed Togarepi.

“For the first time in many years, we had an election adjudged by the international community at large as free and credible. Incredibly, the MDC Alliance – against the grain – went on to reject the outcome but this was not surprising given the fact that the party’s principals Tendai Biti and Nelson Chamisa had vowed, even before the polls, to reject an outcome that was not in their favour”.

Togarepi said the ruling party’s combative youth wing was now ready to go the extra-mile against Chamisa.

He said it was sad that a party that claims to be democratic was making what he referred to as “unfeasible and unreasonable declarations”.

Togarepi alleged that instead of embracing the poll outcome, Chamisa and “his handlers” were busy doctoring and falsifying documents “they claim unashamedly to be from Zec”.

“This is sad and should be condemned in the strongest words as such behaviour can only be expected from college politics which we are all too aware that Chamisa and his ilk are yet to fully graduate,” he said.

“We would like to warn the MDC Alliance against trying to drag our leadership in the mud through dubious and unfounded allegations that only stoke tensions in the motherland. We would want to tell the MDC Alliance that we are prepared to defend our vote and this means by all means necessary. They have abused us too many times and now this abuse must stop,” added Togarepi.

The Zanu PF politburo member said Chamisa was a puppet of the vanquished Generation 40 (G40) faction, which was left clutching at the straws for survival last year following a military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, after a 37-year long reign.

Most former G40 kingpins have been actively supporting Chamisa, including the deposed Mugabe, who declared a day before the elections that he would not vote for Zanu PF.

“The MDC Alliance’s unholy alliance with the evil and corrupt G40 cabal is now playing out through the abuse of our judicial processes. Let them not fool anyone, the people spoke in the ballot box and the message was clear. They voted for...Mnangagwa and let no one try to subvert the people’s will,” he said.

“We might be soft as wool but we will not take the abuse anymore. Elections are won through voting and not through any other process. Even a layman can appreciate that the MDC Alliance court application is hallow and lacks merits. It is bottled smoke”.

Togarepi said the MDC Alliance’s antics were hurting the country’s economy, suggesting investors were getting impatient due to the uncertainty created by the poll crisis.

“Investors are ready to come and are also getting impatient because of the MDC Alliance antics. If Chamisa has Zimbabwe at heart he should respect the people’s will which is the chief law,” said Togarepi.