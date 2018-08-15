Nelson Chamisa submits more 'evidence'

Tendai Kamhungira  •  15 August 2018 10:19AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has furnished the Constitutional Court with more damning "evidence" of alleged electoral fraud by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

Comments (1)

thanks

Watson Watungwa - 15 August 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media