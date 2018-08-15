Correctional Services win Ranl Heroes netball tourney

HARARE - Correctional Services Queens emerged winners of the inaugural Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) Heroes Tournament after edging Glow Petroleum Queens 44-42 in an entertaining final at Harare’s Morris Depot on Monday.

The Pickglow-sponsored event saw 10 teams from around the country battling out for honours with each entrant guaranteed of at least $600 for participating in the games as organisers Ranl, a newly-established amateur league looks to transform the landscape of the local game by empowering the girl child through sport.

For winning the tourney, Correctional Services Queens pocketed a cash prize of $1 200 and a trophy while runners-up Glow Petroleum received $1 000. Correctional Services’ sharp and towering goal shooter Tafadzwa Mawango nicknamed “Big League” because of her height and her shooting prowess was happy to win the tournament on its inception.

“It was really a tough tournament with a lot of talented girls all vying for the singular honour. We managed to win our games early in the group stages and just carried on with that momentum into the final,” Mawango told the Daily News.

Glow Petroleum coach Samuel Masvaure paid tribute to the girls for putting up a brave fight against a professional side of Correctional Services’ calibre.

“The first stage was a little bit difficult because we had few days of training ...

“Some of our players did not participate in this tournament because they are on national duty in Zambia...,” Masvaure said.

As a precursor to the final, Platinum Queens from Zvishavane outshone an experienced Zimbabwe Defence forces Queens in the third place playoff — walking away with $800.

ZDF took home $700 for finishing in fourth place while the remaining teams got $600 each. These are Beta Bricks, Goldreef, Flow Angels, Shamva and Ruwa.

Ranl chairperson Melody Garikai said the tournament is just the beginning of many events to come.

“This was our first Heroes Cup tournament. We consider it a learning experience as we were doing everything for the first time. The idea was to celebrate our Heroes and Heroines both the living and dead as Zimbabweans not along political lines,” Garikai told the Daily News.

“We are indebted to our sponsor Aaron Chinhara of Pickglow for coming on board to sponsor the girl child. With empowered girl child, the standard of living in families will surely be improved.”