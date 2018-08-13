Tuku, Jah Prayzah fly Zim flag high

HARARE - Superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and afro-fusion sensation Jah Prayzah proved to be true ambassadors over the weekend when they staged separate gigs outside the country, leaving fans eating out of the palms of their hands.

Affectionately known as Samanyanga, his elephant totem, Tuku headlined South Africa’s biggest extravaganza Oppikoppi festival and as usual he delivered a top-notch act, a feat which saw him receiving a Legend gong.

“Dr Mtukudzi has just been honoured with the Oppikopi “heavy weight” Legend Award. WOW. The First artiste who is not from South Africa to receive this. #nzou #tukumusic,” Tuku Music Company announced the news on their Facebook page soon after the event.

The annual event — arguably one of the best festivals in the world — took place in South Africa’s Limpopo Province near the mining town of Northam.

Prior to the gig, organisers had released a statement describing Tuku as a musician par excellence.

“With no less than 58 albums under the boxing belt (that Wikipedia knows of), here is a musician who, besides being a respected businessman, philanthropist and human rights activist, continues to tour and perform relentlessly, with incomparable style … ” the statement read.

The festival comes after Tuku’s tour of Europe which saw him performing in Portugal before flying back to Africa for concerts in South Africa.

On the other hand, the evergreen Jah Prayzah headlined MTC’s 081Eevery1 Fest at Dr Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura, Windhoek and left fans screaming for more.

MTC is a telecommunications company operating in the former German colony. The gig was meant to celebrate the firm’s 100 percent population coverage project in the Southern African country.

When Jah Prayzah was doing what he knows best on stage, one of Namibian newspapers The Namibian tweeted “Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah takes on the #081EVERY1FEST stage” before fans responded to it saying “we want him again”.

One twitter user was left wondering what a gem from a “despised” country like Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwean???,” Wana‏ @Ndapandulakaon2 said.