Herentals' Chitukutuku denies Yadah

Yadah…………………..……….. (1) 2

Herentals…………...…………. (0) 2

HARARE - Second half substitute Tafadzwa Chitukutuku scored a stoppage time brace as Herentals rescued an unlikely point against Yadah FC in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

With Yadah leading 2-0, Chitukutuku was introduced into the game in the 69th minute for midfielder Archmore Majarira.

The forward then scored his first in the first minute of added time when he beat Yadah goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro after a corner kick.

A minute later, Chitukutuku then scored the equaliser from a similar situation to cause wild celebrations from the Herenatls players and bench.

The Students’ coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva was ecstatic after the match.

“I would just want to say that miracles do happen in football; we showed fighting spirit, determination and at the same time hard work propelled us to the draw,” he said.

“Our game changer Chitukutuku did an amazing job for us today. He played very well and just getting the goals made us proud.

“We are celebrating the draw as if it’s a victory due to the nature of the game. We did not play very well right from the onset.

“We conceded in the early minutes of the game and the other one at the beginning of the second half which made the game very difficult for us but with his magic Chitukutuku came in to propel us to the draw.”

Yadah had raced into an early lead when striker Simba Sithole scrambled the ball home following a goalmouth melee in the 11th minute.

Willard Kalongonda doubled Yadah’s advantage on 60 minutes after tapping the ball home past Herentals’ goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa.

With Yadah preparing to celebrate a win, Chitukutuku then took centre stage with his two quickfire goals in added time much to the disappointment of the home side’s coach Thomas Ruzive.

“I think the guys played very well but they lost concentration in the last minutes. It’s very disappointing because we had dominated the whole game, two minutes, we lose concentration, our defenders slept on the wheel,” Ruzive said.

“I’m very disappointed we had to collect maximum points but it is a game of three results, we have to accept the result. I think we will go back to the drawing board and work on our mistakes ahead of our next assignment against Triangle.”