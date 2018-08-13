Economy burns as parties fight

HARARE - It is a crying shame that Zimbabwe’s political stalemate, in the wake of the hotly-disputed July 30 presidential poll, has pushed the urgent need for the country to fix its ailing economy on the back-burner — as price hikes and severe shortages of cash, foreign currency and fuel continue to bite.

At the same time, business leaders and economists have warned that the dispute — in which opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is challenging President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s razor-thin victory — is likely to further weaken the country’s economy.