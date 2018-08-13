Daily News, Fingaz dazzle competition

HARARE – The country’s two most iconic newspaper brands — the Daily News and the Financial Gazette — continue to shine like beacons in their respective market segments.

This is according to the latest report — for the first six months of 2018 — of the independent industry research by the Zimbabwe All Media and Products Survey (Zamps).

The Zamps’ statistics show that the Daily News continue to perform strongly, with its share of the national readership cake for dailies standing at 12 percent during the period, compared to NewsDay’s nine percent.

The Daily News also continues to be the only national newspaper which scores consistently highly across the country’s 10 provinces, and in both urban and rural areas as well — with its competitors tending to do well only in some regions, and not nationally.

In terms of the sections that draw thousands of readers everyday to its pages, the country’s most influential newspaper also continues to score highly for its inimitable political and local news reportage, as well as its sports coverage.

Among the country’s print business offerings, the Financial Gazette remains the dominant player in this market segment by far, with a whopping 35 percent of the current national business readership — compared to just 11 percent for its nearest competitor, the Zimbabwe Independent.

Overall, the Zamps report shows that nearly one in three Zimbabweans (32 percent) read daily newspapers regularly. In urban areas the proportion of daily newspaper readers rose to as high as 48 percent.

Zamps is a continuous local media study that is commissioned by the Zimbabwe Advertising Research Foundation (ZARF). Its main objective is to gather data on the consumption and usage of different media platforms and commercially produced products.

It provides comprehensive information to stakeholders about the audience for all media — both electronic and print — and thus provides stakeholders with an industry-wide single trading currency for advertisers, advertising agencies and media owners for the buying and selling of media space.

Commenting on Zamps’ latest survey yesterday, Francis Mushaninga, the general manager for marketing of Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — publishers of the Daily News, the Daily News on Sunday and the Weekend Post — said it was humbling and pleasing to note that the company’s newspapers continued to perform strongly in the current difficult operating environment.

“It is pleasing that we are performing this steadily in an era of rising media competition and disruption. What the Zamps report also shows is that print media remains strong and trusted by readers.

“In this light, we would like to thank our loyal readers and advertisers for their continuing support of our products.

“Indeed, it is our tens of thousands of print media readers and hundreds of our advertisers who make us great — and may this long continue,” Mushaninga said.

The re-launched Daily News turned seven years old earlier this year, following its seemingly impossible comeback in March 2011 — after nearly eight years of forced and unjust closure by ousted former president Robert Mugabe’s government in September 2003, for the crime of telling the Zimbabwean story like it is, without fear or favour, in line with its famous motto.

This effectively makes the newspaper, in its current reincarnation, the country’s youngest national daily newspaper — which also makes its ever soaring fortunes the more stunning.

The Daily News’ deputy editor, Guthrie Munyuki, said yesterday that the paper was “much more than just a newspaper”, with many Zimbabweans feeling as if they truly owned an equity stake in it.

“When we are in pain, they suffer with us, and when we are winning they also rejoice with us. This is why, when we came back to the market seven years ago, it was as if we were never away.

“Indeed, it is not an exaggeration to say that no other daily newspaper in Zimbabwe evokes the same passions and support as the Daily News, and that’s just one measure of how powerful a brand it is in this country,” he said.