Chiwenga blasts 'unfortunate' renewed US sanctions on Zim

Farayi Machamire  •  13 August 2018 2:16PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has branded as “unfortunate” renewed US sanctions against Zimbabwe after last month’s elections were marred by a deadly crackdown against the opposition and the use of disproportionate force violence by security forces that claimed at least six lives.

The action by the US State department followed an olive branch given to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration which was taken away soon after the crackdown on protesters was unfurled while the votes were still being counted, in front of US observers, with the policy of rapprochement quickly replaced by hawkish calls in Washington for tougher sanctions on Harare if no halt to the crackdown was implemented.

The State department said on Wednesday the new sanctions were in response to a “disproportionate use of deadly force against protestors by the security forces, which is a great concern of ours” and  concern over “numerous reports of human rights violations since the elections had taken place about a week-and-a-half or two ago.”

The US government said it had received “credible allegations of detentions, of beatings, and other abuses of the people of Zimbabwe, particularly targeting opposition activists,” spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

But the punitive measures triggered a furious response from Harare.

Chiwenga told State media that while it is America’s democratic right to extend the measures, the new dispensation will soldier on and embrace other friendly progressive nations who are willing to come on board to rebuild Zimbabwe to its status as the jewel of Africa.

Chiwenga, accused of having led the military crackdown as Defence minister, said Zimbabwe remains open for business and renewing sanctions will not stop the new dispensation from taking on board new investors.

“To renew sanctions; for what? I don’t think the people of Zimbabwe should be perturbed, but that should give them zeal and energy and rebuild our nation. Anyone who wants to work with us can come and will take them on board. It’s unfortunate that the US continues to punish the ordinary people for a mistake which can be corrected. This will not stop the new government to take on board progressive nations who are willing to work with us,” Chiwenga, who was interviewed in Moscow where he was reported to be on an investment drive, said.

He said investors must now come to Zimbabwe to snap up various opportunities available.

“To the doubting Thomases who continue to sit on the investment fence, they can wait and see,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s bond note currency sank to 145 against the US dollar in the wake of the disputed election, while the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Share Index and Industrial Index lost 0,71 percent apiece with the former closing at 111,68 while the latter settled at 375,25 in that respective order.

In the wake of the killings and the crackdown on the opposition, there are bleak prospects for the country’s economy and investment climate.

The killings and post-election violence have shattered Zimbabwe’s spirited attempt to reinstate its relationships with other countries, after decades of international isolation under former president Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has been trumpeting a “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra in an attempt to resurrect the nation’s economy, which has been crippled by hyperinflation and sanctions.

That is exactly MDC plan. They know that for them to remain relevant after losing elections some foreigner like USA trump has to be begged (or promised all our natural resources for peanuts) to inflict damage to our efforts to revive our economy post Mugabe for the good of all Zimbabweans. Because Chami and Biti see what they call gedhi pasina munhu (pasina Mugabe wavaitya) they seethis as the only chance they have. They know very well that Ngwena has no option but to revive the economy and they can clearly see his determination to that goal. A revived economy, a changed method of governance, a country with freedom of speech and expression spells the end of MDC ..... this is exactly what this seemingly confused Biti knows very well. Its all theaterical .... a Boswell Circus. The two muscateers gotta be very careful. In as much as people hate Zanu-PF for ruining the economy they are likely going to see their tricks and then turn against them and tear them to pieces. Those very hooligans they are inciting are the very ones who they are inciting are the very ones who are going to tear them to pieces. Mugabe boosted of i million of them march. After a few days nobody knows what became of them.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 13 August 2018

