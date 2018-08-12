Zim hosts regional hockey tourney

HARARE - Zimbabwe men and women’s hockey teams will square off against their South Africa and Namibia counterparts in the Pro Series Indoor (PSi) International Test Series set for Hellenic Academy and Chisipite Senior School.

The tournament, running from today until Monday, will also see 25 primary and high school teams battle it out starting in a round robin format.





PSi is a South African company which has franchises in Namibia, Ireland and the Netherlands.

This tournament is officially launching PSi Zimbabwe and will see the local players exposed to elite level indoor hockey and ultimately improve the country’s raw talent.

The event has been officially sanctioned by the Africa Hockey Federation and Federation of International Hockey, which means that the teams will receive ranking points and Test caps.

The bulk of the PSi Launch Tournament matches will take place at Hellenic Academy with a small number of games at Chisipite Senior School.

The tournament kicks off today with a 4pm match pitting Zimbabwe ladies against South Africa before Zimbabwe men team take on Namibia at 6pm at Hellenic Academy.

A number of sponsors, who include NetOne, Rooneys, Elevate Your Game, Belgotex, Bamm Stationers, Autoworld Zimbabwe, Nolands and Tayla Sportswear, have lined up to make the event a reality.

Teams:

Zimbabwe Ladies: J. Hassbroek, J. Clipstone, N. Watson, M. Williams, S. Evans, N. Grant, L. Wilde, I. Johnson, G., Allardice, S. Herbst. Coach: Chris Fourie. Manageress: Leigh Costas.

Zimbabwe Men: T. Maredza, B. Heuer, K. Chimbetete, K. Tembo, P. Matambo, T. Chipumha, P. Machaya, F. Thindwa, C. Muchono, K. Tafuma, D. Mkahanana, G. Chomunorwa. Coach: A. Five. Manager: C. Lapham