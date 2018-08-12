Zim fashion designer for DC Fashion Week

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s fashion designer Charlene Musonza, has been invited to participate at the DC Fashion Week, in what could be her breakthrough to the international scene.

The Harare-based designer said she wants to learn more about the field of fashion and major in costume designing when she makes her debut at the 14th edition of DC Fashion Week to be held in the US capital, Washington DC.

The DC Fashion Week will run between September 19 to 25.

Her fashion label is Charlie Mub.

“This will enable me to tap into the movie industry both locally and internationally,” Musonza said.

Her clothing line mostly focuses on women wear.

“I believe everyone has a story to tell and I like to express myself through fashion designing,” she said.

Commenting on the DC Fashion Week, Musonza said her wish is to exhibit clothing lines for both men and women.

“This will open me to international designers. It creates an opportunity for designers to exchange cultural background, share creative ideas and it offers designers a chance to market themselves,” she said.

The DC Fashion Week will see emerging designers like Musonza showcasing their talent alongside international established brands.