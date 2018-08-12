Terry Dzukamanja eclipses Billiat

HARARE - Bidvest Wits forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is on cloud nine with the new recruit immediately enjoying instant success in the Super Diski following his maiden goal against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Dzvukamanja was on target for the Clever Boys when he headed home a Sifiso Hlanti cross just two minutes before the break.

Earlier on, the Zimbabwean had provided the assist when Deon Hotto gave Wits the lead with a thunderous strike from way outside the box that gave Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune no chance in the 23rd minute.

Chiefs had done well to respond when Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat sent in a pin point free kick that was headed home for the equaliser by Leonardo Castro 10 minutes later.

A lot had been expected from Billiat after Chiefs made him the highest paid player in the Super Diski when they signed him from Mamelodi Sundowns as a free agent.

The former Ajax Cape Town player is yet to light up the Super Diski despite his rock star wages although its still early in the season.

However, Dzvukamanja, who was playing in only his second game for the Clever Boys after signing from Ngezi Platinum Stars, ensured he would have the final say in the opening half.

Immediately after the break, Wits increased their lead when Hotto combined with Gift Motupa to punish the home side on the counter attack.

Amakhosi were completely off guard when a quick Wits counter ended with Motupa firing in at Khune’s near post.

With Tuesday night’s result, the Clever Boys, who had beaten Free State Stars in their opening game, shoots top of the Super Diski table with six points from two games.

However, it is Dzvukamanja’s performances for his new team that has caught the eye thus far.

The former Ngezi Platinum forward also provided an assist for Thulani Hlatshwayo’s opener in that big win over Free State Stars.

Dzvukamanja is clearly over the moon with the way he has quickly assimilated into Gavin Hunt’s team.

“I’m very delighted; I never thought I would get my first Wits goal in only my second match for the club,” Dzvukamanja told the Daily News from South Africa.

“To also get your first goal against such a big team like Kaizer Chiefs is also very unbelievable. Chiefs are a big team here and I will always remember this goal.

“I also cannot believe that I was able to score past a great goalkeeper like Khune. I’m still trying to let it sink in.”

Before he left for South Africa, Dzvukamanja had been Ngezi Platinum’s leading goal scorer with eight goals.

He hopes to keep on scoring for his new club after breaking his duck against Amakhosi.

“This is a new environment with new teammates and new coaches but I’m doing my best to learn very fast,” he said.

“The coach encourages me to keep on working hard and the goals will come. I have not set myself a goals tally target yet since I’m new in this league.

“I’m just trying to work hard and help my teammates win more matches; it’s still a long way to go since we have only played two games out of 30 games.”

Meanwhile, Wits assistant coach Paul Johnstone has been impressed with the way Dzvukamanja and the rest of their new recruits have performed thus far.

“We have had a gruelling few weeks in the preseason. We changed the squad. The guys have been fantastic. We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Johnstone told SuperSport TV after the win over Chiefs.

“The only things that is important is that next to our name on the points column, it says six and we are over the moon with that.

“We showed our hand tonight. A lot of the new guys coming in showed a great performance.

“Not only from the new guys but the entire team and squad as a whole. If we can carry on like this then there are no complaints.”