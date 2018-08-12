Muvirimi rescues Harare City

Harare City………………. (0) 1

Mutare City……………… (0) 1

HARARE - Substitute Wilfred Muvirimi’s equaliser deep in added time earned Harare City a point and denied Ndega Matsika’s Mutare City Rovers a victory they hardly deserve in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium on Friday.

Vialli Tadzoka looked to have put Mutare City on course for three points with a simple finish 10 minutes from full time after capitalising on some sloppy defending by the home side.

The bottom club Rovers had not done little to warrant maximum points until Tadzika’s goal but will cherish this point in their bid to survive relegation as they are now on 12 points from 21 matches.

The Sunshine Boys had controlled a game that was ordinary for long periods, with Mutare City goalkeeper Alfred Chiname making important interventions from the wasteful home forwards Kuda Musharu and Ismael Wadi.

Right back Denzel Chimwemwe came close when his effort crashed against the cross bar just after the break.

Wadi was also denied by the woodwork in the later stages of the game but in the end, the two teams had to settle for a draw following those two late goals from Tadzoka and Muvirimi.

Yesterday’s result was the Sunshine Boys fourth straight draw which saw them remain in seventh place with 32 points from 21 matches.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison took comfort in the number of chances his team created.

“We created so many chances but failed to put them away. It’s one game we could have won by a bigger margin had we been clinical in front of goal,” he said after the match.

“At least the pleasing part is the number of chances we created, it’s a good thing; we are getting in the right positions.

“Otherwise, I could have been left disappointed. We now need to work on our finishing to ensure we bury chances that come our way.”

Matsika blamed a lack of concentration for the late Harare City equaliser which denied his side only their third win of the season.

“I think we have done well to collect maximum points but a lack of concentration cost us maximum points. I think it was a painful way to concede considering we had fought hard throughout the match,” Matsika said.

“We just need to keep on working hard. I think our chances for surviving are still bright. We only need to continue believing in ourselves.”