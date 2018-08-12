Jonga new beach soccer boss

HARARE - Marshall Jonga said he would work hard to change the fortunes of Beach Soccer Zimbabwe (BSZ) after he was elected to lead the emerging discipline at polls held in the capital yesterday.

Jonga received an overwhelming seal of approval from the Electoral College following a landslide victory that catapulted him to lead the affiliate.

The property markets expert saw his campaign pay off as he convincingly beat the incumbent Joseph Musariri after garnering a massive 8-1 victory in the poll.

“The real work starts now. We want to make sure we have a properly constituted league. We are going to be working closely with Zifa to make sure beach soccer becomes a sport of choice in the country,” Jonga told the Daily News.

“We want to put proper structures in place so that we can be able to receive a grant from Fifa’s Forward Funds which can be used to expand the game. Money is actually there at Fifa and we just need to put our house in order and apply for the funds.

“I want to thank those who voted for me and I want to guarantee them that they will not regret this decision. We shall put a hard working team in place that will work to ensure the sport is spread to all four corners of the country.”

Jonga continued: “Like I said before, I actually did a survey and in places like Zvishavane, Victoria Falls, Eastern Highlands and Masvingo, there are several places which can be utilised for the sport.

“We also have Lake Chivero and I have already identified a number of places that we can utilise. In Kariba, there are actually places which are already in use and we only need to put proper structures in such places as soon as possible.”