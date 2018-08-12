I'm living my dream - Nkhatha

HARARE - Former Warriors forward Kingston Nkhatha is hoping to stay at Harare giants Dynamos beyond his initial deal which expires at the end of this season so he can lead his boyhood club to glory.

Nkhatha signed for the Glamour Boys for the remainder of this current 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season after he was released by South Africa’s Absa Premiership side SuperSport United following the expiry of his contract in June.

The arrival of the experienced striker, who has previously played for Carara Kicks, Black Leopards, Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in the Super Diski where he arrived in 2007 when he was signed from CAPS FC, is expected to bring the spark upfront for the troubled Harare giants.

DeMbare have struggled in front of goal this term following the departure of their top goalscorer from last season, Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba.

The Cameroonian, who scored 12 goals to help the Glamour Boys finish second last season, dumped DeMbare due to his unpaid signing-on fees and bonuses before eventually resurfacing in Botswana where he signed for Bongani Mafu’s Orapa United .

Without their leading scorer from last season, DeMbare are now a pale shadow of the team they were last season as they have only scored 17 times in 20 matches.

Lloyd Mutasa’s side currently sit in 13th place on the log standings with 22 points and are just three ahead of Nichrut FC, who occupy the last relegation slot.

Speaking for the first time since the deal was finalised, Nkhatha said he has already settled at his new club and is looking forward to do his best in order for DeMbare to get out of the mess they find themselves in.

“I think I am settling in well; the guys here are very welcoming, they have been professional and seem to be good soldiers to fight with,” Nkhatha said yesterday.

“Before I left to play in South Africa, I almost signed for Dynamos. It was always my dream and wish to play for Dynamos one day and I’m glad I am here today.

“I also wish to win the league title with Dynamos one day although it’s beyond our reach this season. There are so many talented players at Dynamos.

“If everything goes on well, I would love to be here again next season. I have supported this club since I was young and it will be great to achieve things with them.”

With expectations high on the former Kaizer Chiefs frontman, Nkhatha is unfazed and is already looking forward to contribute to the team’s revival.

“In modern football, goals are not only expected from the strikers; anyone can score. It’s all about teamwork. I can’t really tell you how many goals I will score but what I would want is to see the team winning,” he said.

“I spoke with the coach and he told me we have quite a number of youngsters and they need guidance and a lot of them are willing to learn.”

Nkhatha will, however, have to wait a little bit longer before he can make his debut after the Premier Soccer League postponed Dynamos’ league match against Highlanders which was scheduled for this weekend citing logistical issues.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro has confirmed that they have since secured the International Reverse Clearance for the forward.