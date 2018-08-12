Harare mulls dualising Simon Mazorodze Rd

HARARE - Harare City Council is pushing for the dualisation of Simon Mazorodze Road to ease traffic congestion from the southern suburbs.

According to the director of works, Zvenyika Chawatama, the dualisation would de-congest the busy road.

The idea to dualise the road comes after government advised the city to construct ring roads as a way of modernising the city.

“The dualisation would start from Mbudzi roundabout into town. Many accidents occur along Simon Mazorodze as heavy haulage trucks, long distance buses and small vehicles all try to use the narrow road at the same time.

“With all the activity at Mbudzi roundabout it is the best way to avoid collisions and improve the flow of traffic to and from town,” Chawatama said.

He said the dualisation could affect some companies on the road as they may have to be moved to pave way for the road works but everything is subject to the project having been approved.

Construction of a dual carriageway along the busy highway road comes as the Local Government minister July Moyo tasked council to make provision of modern roads in their review of the Master Plan.

“I want to see a plan that facilitates the development of by-passes, ring roads and freeways, urban tolling, provisions of Mass Rapid Transport systems among other things,” Moyo said.

Moyo’s demands were in line with the MDC’s Smart document which sought to “modernise the country’s urban road networks through construction of ring roads, spaghetti roads and other modern forms of road decongestion.”

This year the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) allocated $12 million to council for the rehabilitation of its roads.

However, council has been complaining that the funds are coming in dribs and drabs, with some contractors downing tools over poor release of funds.

Latest environmental committee minutes indicated that Zinara had only released $4 million of the money meant for rehabilitation of Harare’s roads.

“Chawatama reported that from January to May 30 this year interim certificates worth $12 810 734, 97 were submitted to Zinara for payment.

“The latter had disbursed $4 560 128,91 to the city and a balance of $8 250 606,03 was outstanding and some interim certificates remained unpaid,” read part of the minutes.