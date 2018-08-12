CAPS wary of Black Rhinos

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has praised Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa ahead of the two teams’ clash at Rufaro Stadium in a Castle Lager Premiership match this afternoon.

Chitembwe insists the youthful Maruwa deserves all the plaudits for transforming Chauya Chipembere into a competitive side capable of upsetting anyone.

He pointed towards Black Rhinos’ recent form which has seen the army side going for 10 matches without a defeat before a shock 1-2 loss to Yadah FC in their last outing.

The army side goes into today’s match in eighth place on the log with 29 points from 20 matches.

Makepekepe are without a win since the season passed the halfway stage as they have drawn all of their three matches against Harare City, FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chitembwe’s side goes into today’s match in fifth place — 32 points from 20 matches.

“We anticipate a very difficult game. Rhinos have been doing well in recent weeks. I think Herbert (Maruwa) has done great job with that team but all the same as a coach you give yourself a chance to win any football match,” Chitembwe said.

“He has done a good job, this is a fact and their position on the log does not lie it is a true reflection of the amount of work he has put into the team, so well done to him.”

Chitembwe is expecting a tough game against the One Commando-based side but he expects his charges to go out in search of a positive result.

“Yeah, it’s the case with us, we want to go out there and play with a lot of pride and play with a lot of determination and play with a lot of belief that we are good enough to win games,” he said.

In their last three matches, CAPS United have fired blanks in goalless draws against Harare City, FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs.

“(Scoring) it has always been our major focus but as a coach you don’t only look at goals but work on many aspects of the game; defensive as well as the offensive aspect and obviously the important moments of the game when you are in possession and you do not have the ball,” Chitembwe said.

“I’m very happy with the application, so far the boys have shown that their comprehension of what we want them to do is up there.”

Chitembwe also took time to praise new signing Mitchell Katsvairo, whom he tips to shine in the second half of the season.

Katsvairo signed for the Green Machine during the mid-season transfer window having been released by South Africa’s Absa Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs.

“What has been good for us is when we have a player like Mitchell, eager to play for us, that endorses the amount of belief that these players have in the team,” he said.

“It’s every team’s dream of having a player like him, who shows desire; it only gives us satisfaction that there is something coming out of this football club.

“We are lucky to have the kind of player like him and if anything he is one player who stands to give us more considering the technical ability that the boy possesses and also the experience that he has.

“So we really believe he is one guy who is going to give us more in the second half of the season.”