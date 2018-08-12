Boost for Chicken Inn

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn yesterday got a shot in the arm when three companies all came on board to be part of the Gamecocks family.

Black Shark Protection Services, Bon Vie Medical Aid Scheme and Zibuko Capital Private Limited were unveiled as the 2015 Castle Lager Premiership champions’ new partners at a ceremony in yesterday.

Chicken Inn has for the past eight years been solely bankrolled by club owners Simbisa Brands and the coming in of new partners is a welcome development for the club. Bon Vie Medical Aid Scheme director Thembelihle Mloyi Ncube said her company was going pour almost $250 000 into the Gamecocks coffers over the next three season.

“We are going to provide medical aid cover for the players, the technical team and the executive,” Ncube said.

“We will also provide the first aid kit for the team with all surgical and medical equipment wanted in the field of play. We will provide branded gym T-shirts, pay all gym fees for the team and provide warm-up T-shirts.”

Zibuko Capital (Pvt) Ltd will provide a sponsorship for the club’s man-of the-match accolades both for home and away matches for a three-year period as well.

Black Shark Protection Services will provide the Gamecock with $35 700 that will go towards the club’s end of season player awards and monthly accolades according to their business development director, Trevor Jakachira.

The Premier Soccer League chief executive, Kenny Ndebele applauded the three companies for coming on board to partner the Gamecocks.

“I would like to applaud Chicken Inn FC for the business and professional approach to the administration and management of football.

“To the sponsors and partners, thank you so much for everything. The PSL is a brand that can help you market yourselves because of its large following.”

The Simbisa Brands managing director, Warren Meares said: “We truly appreciate this synergy that we have with our sponsors. We invite more sponsors to come on board and sponsor not only Chicken Inn but other teams. Together we can build soccer in Zimbabwe to a higher level.”

The Gamecocks are currently in third place on the log with 37 points from 20 matches.

This weekend, Joey Antipas’ men will be away at Maglas Stadium to face Shabanie Mine on Sunday.