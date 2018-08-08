'Blood Tongue' heads to Reps Theatre

HARARE - After a great performance at home at the Bulawayo Theatre on July 26, the play Blood Tongue The Musical — an exciting collaboration between Zimbabwean and South African artists produced by Nhimbe Trust in Bulawayo in 2017, now heads to the Reps Theatre in Harare on August 31 and September 1, 2018.

Scheduled for Harare twice but upstaged first by events in the capital last November, the play was once again cancelled in late July due to a last-minute technical glitch in respect of proper professional sound and lighting.

The play is written by the award-winning Zimbabwean playwright and author, Christopher Mlalazi, directed by Bafana Dladla (SA) and Eunice Tava, with music composed by Dladla and Tshepo Pheko (SA) and arranged by Blessing Sitotombe, and scripted, edited and produced by Josh Nyapimbi.

The stirring musical has been staged at the Bulawayo Theatre, Masvingo’s Charles Austin Theatre, and the Artists Preserving Heritage Festival at the Emalahleni Civic Theatre, in Mpumalanga, South Africa. Blood Tongue will return to South Africa again in October for the Kwaguqa International Arts Festival.

As originally produced, the play explores leadership accountability, the manipulative excesses of the political elite and the struggles faced by strong-willed women in present-day Zimbabwe.

The story is brought to life by 14 outstanding musical pieces which make up the original score.

Musa Sibanda plays the lead role, and other members of the cast include Bulawayo actresses Lady Tshawe, Lorin Sibanda and Agnes Ncube, backed by a five-piece band.

The production shone brightly at the recent Bulawayo Arts Awards 2018, being nominated for Outstanding Theatre Production, and Agnes Ncube and Lady Tshawe for Outstanding Theatre Actress, which was awarded to Lady Tshawe.

Pheko, one of the musical directors who is also pianist and composer from the SA group Generation2Generation, said: “Blood Tongue is a wonderful show and it has a very strong message that needs to be heard across the world.

“It has a wonderful cast who are willing to learn and have the heart for art. I’m glad I had the opportunity to work with these amazing souls, creating the music for the show together with Bafana Dladla; it was a great pleasure.”